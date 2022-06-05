Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Wits University’s vice-chancellor and principal, Prof Zeblon Vilakazi being welcomed as a fellow of one of the world’s most prestigious scientific academies, the Royal Society in the UK.
The renown nuclear physicist and inventor also tackles the role that science can play solving societal challenges and some of the challenges facing the higher learning sector.
It came as a surprise. Upon reflection it meant that the little work I did as a young researcher and academic and continuing in various roles that I payed at various levels invariably both had a bigger impact than I thought.Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor and principal - Wits University
What it means is that in South Africa there is incredible work being done. South African can do amazing things working from home, not abroad.Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor and principal - Wits University
I had a team a good students and researchers and good institutions that we have in South Africa that must not be taken for granted.Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor and principal - Wits University
Listen below for the full interview...
This article first appeared on 702 : Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK
Source : @WitsUniversity/Twitter
