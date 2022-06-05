The mental health of South Africa's children is at crisis point - Psychiatrist
- The SA society of psychiatrists says there's a dire shortage of specialist child and adolescent psychiatrists
- According to the society, there are only 30 specialist child and adolescent psychiatrists in the country
- The majority of the specialists are in private practice, which is unaffordable for most South Africans
- It estimates that only 10% of children needing mental health treatment are able to access it
The South African Society of Psychiatrists is urging government to take urgent action against the mental health crisis in children.
It says South Africa only has approximately thirty specialist child and adolescent psychiatrists, and most are in private practice which is unaffordable to many.
As a result, it's estimated that only 10% of children and adolescents needing mental health treatment are able to access it.
Child psychiatrist and member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes, says the pressures faced by children today are resulting in more being diagnosed with a mental illness.
What we definitely saw after this Covid period, is a huge increase in anxiety and a huge increase in depression.Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes - Child psychiatrist
We definitely saw an increase in eating disorders...lots of the teenagers were exposed to a lot of social media where they saw this is what you're supposed to be looking like.Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes - Child psychiatrist
A huge problem in South Africa, across all socio-economic areas is a lot of stigma attached to mental health.Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes - Child psychiatrist
