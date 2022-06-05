John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio





Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks died at the age of 80 after a long illness

He's regarded as one of South Africa's best radio presenters

Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

The late John Berks is being remembered as a pioneer and true legend of South African radio.

Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.

He is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.

CapeTalk presenter and former station manager at 702, Mike Wills says Berks was a unique broadcaster and a master of his craft.

We overuse the word legend, especially when people die, but in John Berks' case, no contest. It's a valid word. Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter

In terms of English language radio in South Africa... he is the biggest singular talent there has ever been. He revolutionised the medium here. He was a unique talent, and a uniquely South African talent. Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter

He was a remarkable person to listen to on the radio, because he wasn't the best of prepared of presenters... shall we say. Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter

He was just absolutely natural in his story-telling ability and his ability to find humour in almost anything, His ability to push the boundaries when South Africa was a very conservative society about what was allowed on air. Berks knew just how to push those boundaries in a way that was acceptable, but also unacceptable in a good way. Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter

