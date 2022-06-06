



The steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil, have seen consumers digging deep into their pockets and cutting down on a number of basic essentials.

South Africans are now paying what is estimated to be 12% more than a year ago on food items and now the more than R2 fuel increase.

The knock-on effects of the increases are that if fuel prices continue to increase drastically, then so will inflation, which will be followed by rate increases.

But how can consumers do better to cope during these tough times, is there hope at all to tighten our belts?

Inside Eyewitness News host, Theto Mahlakoana, spoke to Eyewitness News sports anchor, Cindy Poluta, about her shopping habits in these tough times.

That moment when @Thando_Thabethe didn’t believe me that I have a monthly grocery list, broken down into stores, and product allocated according to which store is cheaper or has the special for the month

🤣🤣🤣@FrankieFire @ThembiMrototo @AneleAndTheClub pic.twitter.com/TY5NTYnzOK — Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) May 6, 2022

While Poluta has been able to come up with such a spreadsheet to help her find the specials, what about the other consumers who are yet to come up with profitable solutions to reign in their spending.

Guests Wendy Knowler and consumer journalist, Mervin Abrahams, who is the programme coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity, and Tsungai Masendeke, who is a certified financial planner and founder of Moms and Money, joined the roundtable conversation to help listeners find ways of coping during these tough financial times.

Are there possible ways to navigate the high cost of living in South Africa? Listen to the conversation below to find out:

This article first appeared on EWN : How to beat the high cost of living in South Africa