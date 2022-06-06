How to effect a citizen's arrest
-Any private citizen is allowed to arrest a suspect
-The suspected crime must be a schedule one offence
-The individual can use "reasonable force"
...
Spot a robbery at your local corner shop? Do you see a possible kidnapping unfolding? As a citizen, you have the right to arrest an alleged suspect.
In South Africa, any private citizen is allowed to an arrest an individual without a warrant for crimes set out under schedule one of the Criminal Procedure Act.
However, this right is limited to anyone who has attempted to commit a crime or is seen to have committed a criminal act. This would include crimes such as murder, sexual assault, rape, kidnapping, fraud, theft, breaking or entering a premises with intent to commit an offence and public violence.
Schedule one offences could be suspected kidnapping. The better option would be to effect a citizen's arrest and to ensure the suspect is brought to the nearest SAPS.Marlise Wooldridge, Attorney and criminal law specialist
The right to carry out a citizen's arrest comes amid concern over mob violence and vigilantism, in response to a string of suspected kidnappings in the country. Last week, an e-hailing driver lost his life in Parkwood when community members violently attacked him and torched his car, after suspecting he was a kidnapper.
To carry out a citizen's arrest, the crime must be carried out in your presence or you have a reasonable suspicion of it being committed. The citizen must inform the suspect of the citizen's arrest. However, where it is becomes complicated is when a suspect resists arrests.
You can use reasonable force to subdue the suspect, but you have to consider each circumstance. As long as you do not use deadly force. You can elicit the help of community members, but it must be done in an orderly fashion.Marlise Wooldridge, Attorney and criminal law specialist
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.saps.gov.za/newsroom/selnewsdetails.php?nid=35983
