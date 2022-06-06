District Six Homecoming Centre being brought back to life





-The District Six Homecoming Centre will now occupy the Fugard Theatre

-The centre and theatre took a huge financial knock during pandemic

-District Six Homecoming Centre aims to recreate a thriving cultural and arts space

After struggling to stay afloat during COVID-19 pandemic, the District Six Homecoming Centre is being given a new lease on life at the beloved Fugard Theatre. The famous South African theatre closed down last year, after the arts and culture sector took a huge knock during the pandemic.

The D6 Homecoming Centre was a critical space for storytelling and social gatherings for former District Six residents. Now, the centre will occupy the two theatres and use it for events and theatre productions.

The centre marked its official launch with Salon Afrique, a specially curated exhibition by Beathur Mgoza Baker and Sara Bint Moneer Khan inspired by the historic legacy of District Six.

It's [the centre] really allowed Capetonians to savour the events we love like arts, theatre productions, concerts and even the bioscope. Chrischené Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

The entire building complex contains the District Six Museum's administrative offices and its community workshop space.

We hope the theatre becomes what the Homecoming Centre was always meant to be - a homecoming centre for District Sixers. But also for Capetonians to have a space that represents them. For us, its been about ensuring that the District Six Museum and Homecoming Centre identity live together and we give life to arts and culture in the city. Chrischené Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

