'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks





Former colleagues have paid homage to legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks, who passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, co-founder and former Primedia CEO Stan Katz talks about how the talk radio was started over a bottle of whisky.

He adds that the Berks will be remembered for his pranks.

John was a storyteller and nobody could tell a story better than John. I think everybody remembers John for his prank calls. Stan Katz, co-founder and former Primedia CEO

He enabled everybody to just laugh, the power of laughter and the power of communication in a time of social unrest when nobody knew what was going to happen next. He straddled that time and I think talk radio came at the right time. Jenny Crwys-Williams, Veteran Broadcaster

John Robbie talks about how Berks gave him his first radio gig.

At that time Berksy always found reasons to go to America and he loved America and he always found a reason to do the research. He said one of the things he found was that they would get sports stars to do guest reports and somebody asked who could do it. That's how it all started. John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast talk show host

