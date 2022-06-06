'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks
Former colleagues have paid homage to legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks, who passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, co-founder and former Primedia CEO Stan Katz talks about how the talk radio was started over a bottle of whisky.
He adds that the Berks will be remembered for his pranks.
RELATED: John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
John was a storyteller and nobody could tell a story better than John. I think everybody remembers John for his prank calls.Stan Katz, co-founder and former Primedia CEO
He enabled everybody to just laugh, the power of laughter and the power of communication in a time of social unrest when nobody knew what was going to happen next. He straddled that time and I think talk radio came at the right time.Jenny Crwys-Williams, Veteran Broadcaster
RELATED: Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks
John Robbie talks about how Berks gave him his first radio gig.
At that time Berksy always found reasons to go to America and he loved America and he always found a reason to do the research. He said one of the things he found was that they would get sports stars to do guest reports and somebody asked who could do it. That's how it all started.John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast talk show host
Listen to the full interviews below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks
Source : Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee
More from Local
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest
A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.Read More
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Legal Talk: What is the obligation of a school in suspected grooming cases?
Pippa Hudson spoke to spokesperson for Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond and attorney Ugeeta Pala about the obligations a school has in cases of grooming.Read More
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interferenceRead More
All that glitters: Meet the artisinal diamond seekers hoping to strike it rich
Pippa Hudson catches up with the Carte Blanche team to talk about alluvial diamond prospecting on the West Coast.Read More
'Poor governance has plagued SA, is one of its biggest human rights atrocities'
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Human Rights Commission outgoing CEO Tseliso Thipanyane.Read More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More
Parkwood vigilante mob due in court for murder of innocent man
Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney William Booth about how lawyers prosecute those charged with a mob justice-type crime.Read More