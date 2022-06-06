Parkwood vigilante mob due in court for murder of innocent man
Fourteen people are due in court on Monday in connection with the killing of cab driver Abongile Mafalala in Parkwood last week.
Mafalala was set upon by a mob who had allegedly been tipped off about an attempted kidnapping in the area.
The group turned on the 31-year-old from Delft, assaulting him and setting his vehicle alight.
Grassy Park police said that initial investigations found no evidence of an attempted kidnapping.
"He was the victim of hysteria, of a social media hoax and panic of kidnapping and abductions," says Morning Review host Lester Kiewit.
Attorney William Booth says prosecuting everyone responsible can be difficult in a case like this.
Unless you've got evidence of common purpose - so, a group of people who got together and planned to do this.William Booth, Attorney and director - William Booth Criminal Attorneys
People can be convicted even if they haven't caused the actual death, if they were part of a group of people who acted in common purpose.William Booth, Attorney and director - William Booth Criminal Attorneys
There may be more people who were involved who haven't been charged.William Booth, Attorney and director - William Booth Criminal Attorneys
So can an individual who knowingly spread false information be held liable if others then act on that information?
Potentially. If they've whipped up the feelings of the community, or if they can be linked to organising the crime...William Booth, Attorney and director - William Booth Criminal Attorneys
RELATED: 'This can never be tolerated,' says MEC on Parkwood mob violence
Source : Facebook
