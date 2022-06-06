WC schools are oversubscribed for 2023, so where do pupils go? - Naptosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Trends and challenges in the tourism industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gary Corin - MD at Specialised Exhibitions
Today at 05:10
Defining terroirism: Harry Knoesen found guilty of planning to overthrow the government
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Africa Consultant extremism and political violence at Independent
Today at 05:50
What’s driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic power house
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Adrino Mazenda - Senior Researcher, University of Pretoria
Today at 06:10
SA's children face hunger and nutrition crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Irene Labuschagne - Principle dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:25
Souper Troopers - helping the homeless for years
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kerry Hoffman - Founder of Souper Troopers
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: US supreme court halts Texas law targeting social media platforms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, at Plain Speak
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Boris Johnson: vote of confidence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Assoc Prof of International Relations and Political Science: Uni of Johannesburg
Today at 07:20
Cannabis Club heads to WC High Court to defend collective exercise after 2020 police raid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Liddell | Founder at The Haze Club
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: Sabotage by Kyle Cowan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:20
When will SA get a F1 grandprix again
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd - null at Motorsport Journalist
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Tax and game farming: Did Ramaphosa dodge tax?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Please build more schools - EELC & WCED
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Yolisa Piliso
Today at 10:30
Parental reax: Tabansi & PEASA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi
vanessa le roux - Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Legal Talk: What is the obligation of a school in suspected grooming cases? Pippa Hudson spoke to spokesperson for Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond and attorney Ugeeta Pala about the obliga... 6 June 2022 5:35 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for inv... 6 June 2022 4:00 PM
View all Politics
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ratings Afrika analyst Leon Claassen. 6 June 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
District Six Homecoming Centre being brought back to life Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chrischené Julius, acting director of the District Six Museum, about the recently launched Homecoming Cen... 6 June 2022 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies aged 95 A sketch of Ann Turner Cook more than 90 years ago would go on to become the iconic logo of the baby food brand, Gerber. 5 June 2022 9:10 AM
View all World
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
View all Africa
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC schools are oversubscribed for 2023, so where do pupils go? - Naptosa

6 June 2022 10:59 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
WCED
Schools
Naptosa
learners
admissions policy

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Yasierah Adonis, Naptosa Western Cape provincial chairperson, about the challenges parents are experiencing with schools being over subscribed for 2023.
  • Most schools are oversubscribed in the Western Cape.
  • This is due to an influx of new learners into the province.
  • Unions want the Western Cape Education Department to relook at it's admissions policy.

...

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Parents of pupils entering grade one and grade eight in the Western Cape are scrambling to enroll their children, as most schools are oversubscribed. The 17 June deadline set by the Western Cape Education Department is looming, yet thousands of children have not yet been placed. Many parents have vented their frustrations on social media, with unions urging the department to address the crisis.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Yasierah Adonis, Naptosa Western Cape provincial chairperson, about the management of admissions and registration of learners in the province.

As a union, we've been getting queries from parents asking what to do. The process has been outlined, but there's no joy.

Yasierah Adonis, Naptosa Western Cape provincial chairperson

Education unions and activists say learner placement at schools is a perpetual problem, even at special schools. According to Adonis, between 18,000 and 21,000 learners come to the Western Cape annually, before the admission process begins for the academic year.

So for 2022, they [learners] would come in January 2022. So that causes an influx. And currently, we have a shortage of schools.

Yasierah Adonis, Naptosa Western Cape provincial chairperson

Adonis said data over time shows there's been an annual increase in the numbers of new learners entering the province. When these concerns are raised with authorities, unions are told that financial challenges are to blame for the education department's placement problem.

The [WCED] Deputy Director-General, Salie Abrahams, has now received R2 billion to look at 1,000 classrooms and space for 40,000 learners. So that's the best the department can give to us at this time.

Yasierah Adonis, Naptosa Western Cape provincial chairperson

Adonis said the department had been slow in the construction of new schools and were now erecting pre-fabricated classrooms as an interim measure.

She's questioned the current admission's policy, given the pressure on parents in the current context.

As a parent, I applied for five schools for grade 8 and every school was oversubscribed. Do we send my son to a school outside of where we reside? There's transport costs and safety measures you need to consider. The education department must look at what is happening to the learners that need to access the curriculum. Parents have no clue as to what do if their child doesn't get in a school. Where do they go?

Yasierah Adonis, Naptosa Western Cape provincial chairperson

Scroll up for the interview.




6 June 2022 10:59 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
WCED
Schools
Naptosa
learners
admissions policy

More from Local

UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest

6 June 2022 7:36 PM

A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting

6 June 2022 6:42 PM

Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legal Talk: What is the obligation of a school in suspected grooming cases?

6 June 2022 5:35 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to spokesperson for Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond and attorney Ugeeta Pala about the obligations a school has in cases of grooming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC

6 June 2022 4:00 PM

Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interference

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All that glitters: Meet the artisinal diamond seekers hoping to strike it rich

6 June 2022 3:31 PM

Pippa Hudson catches up with the Carte Blanche team to talk about alluvial diamond prospecting on the West Coast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor governance has plagued SA, is one of its biggest human rights atrocities'

6 June 2022 1:49 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Human Rights Commission outgoing CEO Tseliso Thipanyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist

6 June 2022 1:38 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile Baleni

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?

6 June 2022 1:29 PM

Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parkwood vigilante mob due in court for murder of innocent man

6 June 2022 11:39 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney William Booth about how lawyers prosecute those charged with a mob justice-type crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We beg forgiveness for Abongile's murder' - Parkwood Community Upliftment

6 June 2022 11:28 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Max Swartz of Parkwood Community Upliftment who were part of a prayer vigil held in Parkwood this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest

World Local

Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI

Business

Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF Namibia calls on Geingob to disclose interactions with Ramaphosa

6 June 2022 6:53 PM

Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting

6 June 2022 6:42 PM

Stats SA defends the quality of its unemployment data collection methods

6 June 2022 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA