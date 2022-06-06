Dinosaur World organisers have no permit: City of Cape Town





-City of Cape Town is yet to receive an events application from Dinosaur World organisers

-Officials have attempted to engage the organisers, but with no success

City warns the event could be shut down if it goes ahead

If you had plans to take your child for a day of fun and exploration at Dinosaur World in July, be warned - the event could be shut down. That was the warning by the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, who has confirmed they have not received any events application from the organisers.

The concern about the event's legitimacy was sparked by disgruntled parents who booked and paid for tickets online, but have yet to receive them. Further investigation by Cape Talk found the venue is located at an office complex on the Foreshore, which many believe is not suitable for an event of this nature. The organisers are said to have a bad reputation when it comes to past events, which has raised a red flag among parents.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit on Monday, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said with the event tipped to take place on the 1 July, time is running out for organizers.

After we received enquiries, we sent them [organisers] an email to ask if they're putting in an events application. On Friday, our staff went [to the venue] to make contact with them and were unable to. The closer it gets, the less likely that such an event permit would be issued. JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security

Small-event applications take about seven days to be approved, while larger events require weeks of processing. Large scale events would require a noise exemption certificate, engineering certificate for temporary structures, security, medical and evacuation plan. This is a regulatory requirement in terms of national events legislation and the city's events by-law, to observe the safety of citizens.

Smith warned that an event without the necessary permits, could be shut down by authorities.

If you have an event with large numbers of people inside a building, then evacuation becomes an issue should there be a fire or some other incident. If shutting down the event poses a high public order policing risk, then we may have to prosecute the organisers afterwards and prevent the event from happening the next day, if it's a multiday event. JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security

The event organisers were approached for an interview to set the record straight, but have declined.

In a statement, the organisers said some sections of the media have sparked "rumours" resulting in "speculation and doubts" regarding Dinosaur World. They reassured its clients the event will go ahead as planned.

