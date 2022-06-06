'We beg forgiveness for Abongile's murder' - Parkwood Community Upliftment
As fourteen people prepare to appear in court over the murder of cab driver Abongile Mafalala in Parkwood last week, yesterday there were somber scenes in the community during a prayer vigil held in his memory.
Mafalala became the victim of 'mob justice' last week, when he was falsely identified by some in the community as attempting to carry about a kidnapping.
The 31-year-old was beaten and his car set alight. Police later confirmed there was no evidence linking Mafalala to any wrongdoing.
Max Swartz from Parkwood Community Upliftment tells Lester, the community
The main purpose [of the vigil] was reconciliation and to express our sincerity as a community, where we failed a brother, where we failed a father, where we failed an uncle and his name was Abongile.Max Swartz, Parkwood Community Upliftment
As a community, we are not shying away from the fact that he was innocent. We are begging for forgiveness.Max Swartz, Parkwood Community Upliftment
Justice must be served.Max Swartz, Parkwood Community Upliftment
