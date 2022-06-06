[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington...

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Trends and challenges in the tourism industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gary Corin - MD at Specialised Exhibitions
Today at 05:10
Defining terroirism: Harry Knoesen found guilty of planning to overthrow the government
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Africa Consultant extremism and political violence at Independent
Today at 05:50
What’s driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic power house
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Adrino Mazenda - Senior Researcher, University of Pretoria
Today at 06:10
SA's children face hunger and nutrition crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Irene Labuschagne - Principle dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:25
Souper Troopers - helping the homeless for years
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kerry Hoffman - Founder of Souper Troopers
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: US supreme court halts Texas law targeting social media platforms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, at Plain Speak
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Boris Johnson: vote of confidence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Assoc Prof of International Relations and Political Science: Uni of Johannesburg
Today at 07:20
Cannabis Club heads to WC High Court to defend collective exercise after 2020 police raid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Liddell | Founder at The Haze Club
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: Sabotage by Kyle Cowan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:20
When will SA get a F1 grandprix again
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd - null at Motorsport Journalist
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Tax and game farming: Did Ramaphosa dodge tax?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Please build more schools - EELC & WCED
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Yolisa Piliso
Today at 10:30
Parental reax: Tabansi & PEASA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi
vanessa le roux - Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Legal Talk: What is the obligation of a school in suspected grooming cases? Pippa Hudson spoke to spokesperson for Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond and attorney Ugeeta Pala about the obliga... 6 June 2022 5:35 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for inv... 6 June 2022 4:00 PM
View all Politics
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ratings Afrika analyst Leon Claassen. 6 June 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
District Six Homecoming Centre being brought back to life Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chrischené Julius, acting director of the District Six Museum, about the recently launched Homecoming Cen... 6 June 2022 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies aged 95 A sketch of Ann Turner Cook more than 90 years ago would go on to become the iconic logo of the baby food brand, Gerber. 5 June 2022 9:10 AM
View all World
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
View all Africa
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington...

6 June 2022 1:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Queen Elizabeth
The Queen
Paddington Bear
Platinum Jubilee
Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee.

She may have been unable to attend most of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held in London this weekend due to ' mobility issue' but Queen Elizabeth II still mananged to make an appearance to celebrate her 50 years on the British throne.

The Queen surprised viewers watching the celebrations at the Palace concert by sitting down for tea with another British icon.

The head royal was joined for a cuppa by none other than Paddington Bear in a pre-recorded video.

The short sketch was broadcast on big screens to those watching outside the palace - and to millions of viewers who tuned in across the world.

It sees the Peruvian bear thrilled to discover that The Queen shares his love of marmalade sandwiches.

The nub of the joke is that for years people have said 'what is in Queen Elizabeth's handbag?'

Barbara Freidman, Digital editor - Cape Talk

So when she gets the marmalade sandwich out of the bag, that was part of the joke.

Barbara Freidman, Digital editor - Cape Talk

It's not the first time the Queen has shown off her acting chops.

The British Monarch joined Bond actor Daniel Craig for a short skit to celebrate the London 2012 Olympics.

The short sketch saw Craig reprises his role as the British secret agent to accompany The Queen to the opening ceremony of the Games.




