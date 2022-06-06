[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington...





She may have been unable to attend most of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held in London this weekend due to ' mobility issue' but Queen Elizabeth II still mananged to make an appearance to celebrate her 50 years on the British throne.

The Queen surprised viewers watching the celebrations at the Palace concert by sitting down for tea with another British icon.

The head royal was joined for a cuppa by none other than Paddington Bear in a pre-recorded video.

The short sketch was broadcast on big screens to those watching outside the palace - and to millions of viewers who tuned in across the world.

It sees the Peruvian bear thrilled to discover that The Queen shares his love of marmalade sandwiches.

The nub of the joke is that for years people have said 'what is in Queen Elizabeth's handbag?' Barbara Freidman, Digital editor - Cape Talk

So when she gets the marmalade sandwich out of the bag, that was part of the joke. Barbara Freidman, Digital editor - Cape Talk

It's not the first time the Queen has shown off her acting chops.

The British Monarch joined Bond actor Daniel Craig for a short skit to celebrate the London 2012 Olympics.

The short sketch saw Craig reprises his role as the British secret agent to accompany The Queen to the opening ceremony of the Games.