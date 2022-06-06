Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
As everyone waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take them into his confidence on the stolen $4 million from his Phala Phala farm, political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations is telling.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Mbandlwa says those who had the information had two years to reveal it but they waited until now.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa told delegates at the African National Congress elective congress in Limpopo that the matter would be fully investigated.
Politics is a dirty game and politicians can do whatever it takes to get their message across. There is a political vendetta at play. Also, we can't rule out that the president is accountable. He was supposed to make people aware of this like any other case. This poses a threat to him, his family and his employees.Dr Zamo Mbandlwa, Political analyst
Seemingly, nothing will happen to the president.Dr Zamo Mbandlwa, Political analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
