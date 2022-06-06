'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
-Questions around what form of security has been provided to Phindile Baleni
-Concern around the level of intimidation being levelled at government officials and whistleblowers
-Calls for better legislation to protect whistleblowers
Government needs to do more to protect those fighting against corruption and state capture. That's the plea by anti-corruption activist Cynthia Stimpel, former South African Airways treasurer, who blew the whistle on the airline.
The concern around the safety of government officials and whistleblowers comes in the wake of chilling death threats levelled against the director-general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni. Baleni received a bullet and letter in her mailbox, warning her to release the suspects in the Babita Deokaran murder case and drop the prosecution against those implicated in state capture.
Deokaran, a Gauteng health official, was assassinated outside her Johannesburg home in August last year. Deokaran had been one of the chief investigators probing dodgy Covid-19 contracts with the Gauteng health department.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House.
The safety of whistleblowers is paramount. I've heard that the DG has been given security. But what we need to define is if she's been giving whistleblower protection or protection as someone in a key position. Are they different for whistleblowers?Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House
In the case of Babita Deokaran, Stimpel believes government failed her as she was not given protection from the start.
It's really concerning that people that speak out or are in positions where they can assert decisions made against cadres of corruption, that they need to be protected.Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House
Stimpel says its clear that those who are masterminding these acts of intimidation will go to any lengths to protect their interests.
It tells you they're monitoring the person, they know where you drive and know details about your family. It's horrific.Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House
Stimpel has questioned where South Africa has adequate protection for whistleblowers, who constantly have to watch their backs.
Yes there's a separate whistleblower protection scheme that many of the ministries refer to, but it is so different to whistleblower protection. We can no longer talk about it and not take any action.Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House
