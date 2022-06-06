Legal Talk: What is the obligation of a school in suspected grooming cases?
The issue of the grooming of children by adults is one that is sadly all to prevalent in our society. A CapeTalk listener recently brought up a case of alleged grooming happening at a local school and expressed concern about how little information the parents were given on the case.
Pippa Hudson spoke to the spokesperson for Western Cape Education Department, Bronagh Hammond, and attorney Ugeeta Pala about the obligations a school has in cases of grooming.
When there are any allegations of abuse, the school has an obligation to report this and have an internal investigation.
Hammond says if there is enough evidence, then charges must be filed, and the education department will supply support to the victim.
The distribution of information in these cases is difficult because while the parent may want to know all the available information, the privacy of the child must be protected, and that of the alleged perpetrator until the investigation has been concluded.
In terms of communication to parents, that’s important but also, we need to be careful of POPIA and what is required there. For instance, I cannot provide a charge sheet of someone who’s been charged. I cannot provide that publicly, but schools can say they’re conducting an investigation.Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson
In terms of the Children’s Act and the Criminal Law Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act, there is a legal duty on anyone who becomes aware of or suspects a sexual offence against a child to report it.
According to Pala, if a parent becomes aware of a potential grooming situation, then they should report it to the school and then it is the prerogative of the parent to lay a criminal charge rather than the school.
Listen to the audio for more.
