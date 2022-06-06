



JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm is being deliberated over at the African national Congress (ANC)’s national working committee meeting (NWC) on Monday.

Eyewitness News understands the matter was placed on the agenda by Tony Yengeni, just minutes into the meeting.

Yengeni suggested that Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interference

Yengeni’s suggestion was also said to have been slammed as being ludicrous by some in the NWC.

Others questioned whether he, as a former chief whip in Parliament, understood how it worked as the president ceased to be a member when he was elected into his role.

It’s understood the president told the meeting he had already contacted the integrity commission asking to appear before it over the claims.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

Suspects were allegedly apprehended after stealing over $4 million hidden at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa has insisted he’s done nothing wrong, while ANC officials are yet to present a proper report on the matter.

This article first appeared on EWN : Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC