Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm is being deliberated over at the African national Congress (ANC)’s national working committee meeting (NWC) on Monday.
Eyewitness News understands the matter was placed on the agenda by Tony Yengeni, just minutes into the meeting.
Yengeni suggested that Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interference
Yengeni’s suggestion was also said to have been slammed as being ludicrous by some in the NWC.
Others questioned whether he, as a former chief whip in Parliament, understood how it worked as the president ceased to be a member when he was elected into his role.
It’s understood the president told the meeting he had already contacted the integrity commission asking to appear before it over the claims.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.
Suspects were allegedly apprehended after stealing over $4 million hidden at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
Ramaphosa has insisted he’s done nothing wrong, while ANC officials are yet to present a proper report on the matter.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.Read More
Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime
He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the African National Congress Limpopo provincial conference this weekend.Read More
Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni
The Presidency says she found a note accompanied by a bullet in her mailbox at home.Read More
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference
Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.Read More
More from Local
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest
A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.Read More
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Legal Talk: What is the obligation of a school in suspected grooming cases?
Pippa Hudson spoke to spokesperson for Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond and attorney Ugeeta Pala about the obligations a school has in cases of grooming.Read More
All that glitters: Meet the artisinal diamond seekers hoping to strike it rich
Pippa Hudson catches up with the Carte Blanche team to talk about alluvial diamond prospecting on the West Coast.Read More
'Poor governance has plagued SA, is one of its biggest human rights atrocities'
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Human Rights Commission outgoing CEO Tseliso Thipanyane.Read More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More
Parkwood vigilante mob due in court for murder of innocent man
Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney William Booth about how lawyers prosecute those charged with a mob justice-type crime.Read More
'We beg forgiveness for Abongile's murder' - Parkwood Community Upliftment
Lester Kiewit speaks to Max Swartz of Parkwood Community Upliftment who were part of a prayer vigil held in Parkwood this weekend.Read More