Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI





There is a clear political divide between functioning and non-functioning municipalities. Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Most municipalities – except for those in the Western Cape – seem to be on the verge of collapsing financially, according to the latest Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI) by Ratings Afrika.

The MFSI rates the 100 biggest municipalities in the country on a scale of 1 to 100 based on operating performance, liquidity management, debt governance, budget practices, affordability, and infrastructure development.

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

RELATED: Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'

Saldanha Bay (72), governed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), is the top-scoring municipality in the Western Cape.

In Gauteng, the top-scoring municipality is Midvaal (75), another DA-run local government.

In the Free State – the worst-run province – municipalities average 20.

Cape Town (67) is the only metro in South Africa that, according to the index, is financially stable.

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Leon Claassen, an analyst at Ratings Afrika (scroll up to listen).

… the score has been declining ever since [2011] … The majority of municipalities in South Africa are definitely on the brink of collapse… Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika

Regardless of the political party in charge, if the management is good it will be financially stable… The quality of management is the difference… between a good and bad municipality… Most of them can be saved… with the right management… It’s not all lost, but it needs commitment… and the desire to make it happen… Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika