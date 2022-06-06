Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship
Eleven young Surfing South Africa competitors took on the journey to El Salvador to compete in the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Junior Championships.
The ISA competition, which wrapped up on Sunday, develops surfing globally by featuring the best up-and-coming talent. It is also recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the World Governing Authority for Surfing.
Luke Thompson from Durban won a bronze medal after being placed third for the boys U18 category.
According to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, despite having no expectations on them, the team ranked 10th out of 45 countries, a remarkable feat for this very young team.
A fantastic team, they did really well, we're very proud of them, particularly proud of Luke Thompson who won a bronze medal in the premiere under 18 division, which is one of the toughest divisions at this event.Robin de Kock, General manager - Surfing South Africa
He adds that this is the first team to compete internationally since professional surfer, Bianca Buitendag's Summer Olympics win in 2020, assuring that South Africa still has world-class talent.
A job well done to SA's junior surfers!
