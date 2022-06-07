Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid?
In light of the recent allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa, many South Africans are wondering what his future with the African National Congress (ANC) will look like.
John Maytham spoke to research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg, Steven Friedman, about the impact that these allegations could have on Ramaphosa’s re-election.
According to Friedman, Ramaphosa is not in any real political danger and these allegations were something that could have been anticipated as a way for other factions to gather support.
The faction which [former spy boss Arthur] Fraser and [the ANC's Tony] Yengeni are a part of doesn't have anything vaguely approaching the votes they need. Therefore, the only way they can try and rectify that is what Fraser did by laying the charges.Steven Friedman, Research professor at University of Johannesburg
In terms of the re-election chances, as long as he hasn’t committed some sort of legal infraction, I think he’s pretty home safe.Steven Friedman, Research professor at University of Johannesburg
There is the risk of pressure for Ramaphosa to step down as there is a charge laid against him.
