How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed “The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Strategy is not making decisions… A goal is not a strategy… What is truly important, and what is secondary? … What’s the crux of the problem? Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The purpose of the book is to teach people how to become a strategist… He talks about a gnarly problem… trying to unravel that… getting to the crux… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Nasa estimates it will cost $200 billion to get to Mars. Elon Musk estimates it will cost $9 billion… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The paradigm-busting theory for doing strategy.

What passes for strategy in too many businesses, government agencies, and military operations is a toxic mix of wishful thinking and a jumble of incoherent policies.

Richard P. Rumelt’s breakthrough concept is that leaders become effective strategists when they focus on challenges rather than goals, pinpointing the crux of their pivotal challenge — the aspect that is both surmountable and promises the greatest progress — and taking decisive, coherent action to overcome it.

Rumelt defines the essence of the strategist’s skill with vivid storytelling, from how Elon Musk found the crux that propelled the success of SpaceX to how the American military came to grips with the weaknesses of its battle strategy.

Musk’s core challenge, for example, was rocket reusability.

His intense focus on the soft landing of SpaceX’s rockets enabled them to be used again — radically reducing the cost of putting a pound in orbit.

Musk’s strategy was not based on how value is created or how to position SpaceX in its industry.

It was a design for action, the mental manoeuvre that focuses energy on what really made a difference through understanding the crux and creating an effective response that led to the breakthrough.