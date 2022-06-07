CSIR's Suliman: SA's COVID fifth wave has been less severe than previous waves
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on people, on hospitals and on our general way of life.
John Perlman spoke to senior researcher at CSIR, Ridhwaan Suliman, about the end of the fifth wave and how the pandemic is still affecting the country.
The recent fifth wave has been less severe than what we experienced this time last year, with far fewer hospitalisations and deaths.
Certainly, the fifth wave has been less severe than that we’ve experienced previously. We have seen a resurgence in the number of infections but less significant impact on severe disease and death.Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher at CSIR
While Suliman mentioned that there was a resurgence in infections, the number of serious cases has decreased, and hospitals are not as overwhelmed by admissions.
We have also seen fewer people getting tested, which is likely due to the cost of the test and the fact that symptoms are less severe, so people are choosing to isolate rather than test.
It is likely that we will continue to see fewer COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalisations going forward and people seem to have less anxiety around the pandemic.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : CSIR's Suliman: SA's COVID fifth wave has been less severe than previous waves
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156550976_doctor-holds-test-tube-and-cotton-swab-in-his-hands-with-medical-gloves-in-laboratory-close-up-dna-e.html?vti=lp6vd3em3wf6r2dv4v-1-7
More from Local
Bark stripping is damaging Cape Town's ecosystems
John Maytham spoke to arborist, Francois Krige, about the effects of this practice.Read More
'It’s a real indictment on the industry': Wits prof on bias in medical trials
John Maytham spoke to divisional director of Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand, Professor François Venter, about medical trials research.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits
Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes.Read More
'We should consider importing crude oil from Russia' - Mantashe tells Parly
Russia is currently facing oil sanctions from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States over its invasion of Ukraine.Read More
'Cigarette ban created thriving black market, and South Africa lost billions'
Mandy Wiener interviews Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association.Read More
Gift of the Givers drilling boreholes in water crisis-hit Nelson Mandela Bay
Mandy Weiner spoke to Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, on their intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
'Young people the most likely to ask for HIV PrEP meds at govt clinics' - CoCT
Sexual health services top the list for young people at government-run clinics in Cape Town.Read More