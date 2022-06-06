[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’
The MateView GT is Huawei’s first monitor designed for gaming, though using it for work will do just fine.
It has a 34-inch curved screen with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.
It retails for R14 000.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stuff Studio Chief Toby Shapshak, who took the MateView for a spin (scroll up to listen).
“I’ve got myself a new monitor,” said Shapshak.
“But don’t tell your gamer sons, Bruce.
“They will be horrified that I don’t use it for gaming, but for work.”
It’s no ordinary screen! … It is just awesome! … It is just fantastic! …Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studio
It’s excessive and over the top, but it is just fantastic! I don’t know how I’m ever going to work on my lowly laptop screen again.Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studio
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_135621697_guy-in-headphones-sitting-at-the-computer-view-from-the-back-close-up-young-gamer-playing-video-game.html?vti=o6oi419bhnj0lc3dor-1-7
