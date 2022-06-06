[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’





The MateView GT is Huawei’s first monitor designed for gaming, though using it for work will do just fine.

It has a 34-inch curved screen with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

It retails for R14 000.

© kulkann75/123rf.com

Click here for more from Bruce Whitfield.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stuff Studio Chief Toby Shapshak, who took the MateView for a spin (scroll up to listen).

“I’ve got myself a new monitor,” said Shapshak.

“But don’t tell your gamer sons, Bruce.

“They will be horrified that I don’t use it for gaming, but for work.”

It’s no ordinary screen! … It is just awesome! … It is just fantastic! … Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studio