Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:15
How's city prepping for urc final?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eddie Andrews
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
'Afrikaans is NOT a political tool Ryanair! Stop this nonsense'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
More shelter needed for homeless during storm
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anelle Erasmus
Today at 10:30
What happens when a medical aid MSA runs out before the year is done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jill Larkan - Head at Gtc Healthcare Consulting
Today at 11:05
Loanwords in Cape Muslim Vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
mogamat alexander
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is time we stop building and start fixing things - Sooliman on NMB water crisis Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers about their borehole project in the Eastern Cape, where water su... 14 June 2022 8:31 AM
It's very strange to have two dockets for one (Meyiwa) specific crime - Expert Clement Manyathela speaks to legal expert Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs about developmentsin the Senzo Meyiwa case. 14 June 2022 8:17 AM
Heavy rain leaves numerous CT roads flooded Mopping up operations are under way as heavy rains continue to pummel parts of the Cape. 14 June 2022 7:33 AM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB. 14 June 2022 6:48 AM
Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 14 June 2022 6:47 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy. 14 June 2022 6:35 AM
View all Business
Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band. 14 June 2022 6:54 AM
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developmen... 14 June 2022 6:53 AM
[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine. 14 June 2022 6:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
View all Sport
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
Shireen Essop found: 'People are worried. It's understandable they want answers' Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Western Cape Missing Persons Unit) about what happens when a kidnapped person is... 13 June 2022 12:52 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson

7 June 2022 8:35 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Guptas
NPA
Dubai
Interpol

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Crispin Phiri and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.

-Extradition proceedings for the Gupta brothers will now commence

-It's unclear what the brothers are being charged for

-Gupta arrest possibly linked to the Nulane Investments case

...

FILE: A screenshot from the trailer of the documentary film 'How to Steal a Country'. Image: Youtube.

It's been a long wait for South Africans, but finally the notorious Gupta brothers may see the inside of a courtroom. Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai, where they've been fugitives since they fled South Africa in 2018. The brothers are accused of corruption on a grand scale, aided by their political connections.

The Gupta brothers were informed of their arrest by UAE authorities, following an Interpol request by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services. In March, Interpol sent out a red notice alert, to have the brothers arrested.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson, Crispin Phiri, on the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai .

We're now expected to bring forth an extradition request. So that's where the cooperation and work with law enforcement is still being done. And we hope that that extradition request has been filed duly and can now begin.

Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson

Phiri kept mum on the charges against the brothers, until they appear in court.

We are a central authority and our role is like a postbox. We transmit information to the central authority and we would hand over this information to the NPA. The actual charges would have to be clarified by the NPA.

Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson

It's now up to UAE authorities to ensure the Gupta brothers are properly extradited to South Africa to face the full might of the law.

Extraditions are protracted as these are legal processes in the courts of that country. We do anticipate the process will be challenged at every step but we have a capable team. We anticipate we will be successful.

Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said while South Africans will feel a sense of jubilance, it comes with a big dose of skepticism as well.

It's going to be a long road. They're going to fight tooth and nail not to be extradited. And those cases may drag out before they come to South Africa.

Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

According to Basson, the Guptas's arrest is most likely linked to the ongoing case of Nulane Investments, a company in the name of Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, a former Transport board member.

Nulane Investment acquired a R25 million tender from the Free State government for an agircultual project, monies which were siphoned to the Guptas.

It was on the basis of the Nulane Investment charge sheet that the red notice alert was issued for the Gupta brothers.

I don't know if miracles are possible, but the Guptas should be in South Africa to face trial with Sharma and the co-accused in September. Ideally, you want to charge all the accused persons together, but it's possible the trials could be split.

Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

Basson believes the state has its sight set on a "slam dunk case'" that will secure a conviction.

The NPA obviously wanted a case with solid evidence. You don't want to bring the Guptas back and not have a conviction. We know the Guptas were involved in Eskom, Transnet, Denel and SAA, so its interesting they landed up with the Free State [case].

Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

Scroll up for the interview.




7 June 2022 8:35 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Guptas
NPA
Dubai
Interpol

More from Politics

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

14 June 2022 6:29 AM

Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through

13 June 2022 2:23 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

13 June 2022 11:41 AM

Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka

13 June 2022 8:08 AM

Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials

12 June 2022 5:29 PM

The office says it will not be commenting further on the story until it has gathered all the evidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

12 June 2022 1:18 PM

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

11 June 2022 1:34 PM

The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

11 June 2022 10:23 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

10 June 2022 11:22 AM

Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA

10 June 2022 6:39 AM

The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Is time we stop building and start fixing things - Sooliman on NMB water crisis

14 June 2022 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers about their borehole project in the Eastern Cape, where water supply is low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's very strange to have two dockets for one (Meyiwa) specific crime - Expert

14 June 2022 8:17 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to legal expert Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs about developmentsin the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heavy rain leaves numerous CT roads flooded

14 June 2022 7:33 AM

Mopping up operations are under way as heavy rains continue to pummel parts of the Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NMB's Impofu Dam water levels too low for extraction; Day Zero looms

14 June 2022 6:45 AM

John Maytham spoke to senior 'Daily Maverick' journalist, Estelle Ellis, about what the impact of this will be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

14 June 2022 6:35 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

14 June 2022 6:29 AM

Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify

13 June 2022 5:59 PM

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of homes flooded in parts of WC as heavy rains continue

13 June 2022 4:56 PM

Residents of Langa, in Cape Town, are already feeling the devastating effects caused by the heavy rains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's some promising movement in extradition of the Bushiris

13 June 2022 4:25 PM

John Perlman spoke to foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius about what we could see in this case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

Politics Local

Heavy rain leaves numerous CT roads flooded

Local

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

Business Local

EWN Highlights

It's very strange to have two dockets for one (Meyiwa) specific crime - Expert

14 June 2022 8:17 AM

Zikalala, Mchunu agree to drop criminal cases against each other

14 June 2022 8:10 AM

Abongile Mafalala's family left traumatised as court hears details of his murder

14 June 2022 7:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA