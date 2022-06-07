Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson





-Extradition proceedings for the Gupta brothers will now commence

-It's unclear what the brothers are being charged for

-Gupta arrest possibly linked to the Nulane Investments case

FILE: A screenshot from the trailer of the documentary film 'How to Steal a Country'. Image: Youtube.

It's been a long wait for South Africans, but finally the notorious Gupta brothers may see the inside of a courtroom. Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai, where they've been fugitives since they fled South Africa in 2018. The brothers are accused of corruption on a grand scale, aided by their political connections.

The Gupta brothers were informed of their arrest by UAE authorities, following an Interpol request by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services. In March, Interpol sent out a red notice alert, to have the brothers arrested.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson, Crispin Phiri, on the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai .

We're now expected to bring forth an extradition request. So that's where the cooperation and work with law enforcement is still being done. And we hope that that extradition request has been filed duly and can now begin. Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson

Phiri kept mum on the charges against the brothers, until they appear in court.

We are a central authority and our role is like a postbox. We transmit information to the central authority and we would hand over this information to the NPA. The actual charges would have to be clarified by the NPA. Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson

It's now up to UAE authorities to ensure the Gupta brothers are properly extradited to South Africa to face the full might of the law.

Extraditions are protracted as these are legal processes in the courts of that country. We do anticipate the process will be challenged at every step but we have a capable team. We anticipate we will be successful. Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said while South Africans will feel a sense of jubilance, it comes with a big dose of skepticism as well.

It's going to be a long road. They're going to fight tooth and nail not to be extradited. And those cases may drag out before they come to South Africa. Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

According to Basson, the Guptas's arrest is most likely linked to the ongoing case of Nulane Investments, a company in the name of Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, a former Transport board member.

Nulane Investment acquired a R25 million tender from the Free State government for an agircultual project, monies which were siphoned to the Guptas.

It was on the basis of the Nulane Investment charge sheet that the red notice alert was issued for the Gupta brothers.

I don't know if miracles are possible, but the Guptas should be in South Africa to face trial with Sharma and the co-accused in September. Ideally, you want to charge all the accused persons together, but it's possible the trials could be split. Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

Basson believes the state has its sight set on a "slam dunk case'" that will secure a conviction.

The NPA obviously wanted a case with solid evidence. You don't want to bring the Guptas back and not have a conviction. We know the Guptas were involved in Eskom, Transnet, Denel and SAA, so its interesting they landed up with the Free State [case]. Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

