Kleintjie the poorly pup heads home after community rallys to pay for treatment





- Kleintjie was admitted to False Bay Vetinary Clinic with severe tick bite fever - The pup needed urgent treatment which look set to cost in the thousands of rands

A poorly pup from Muizenberg is on his way home from the vet thanks to the kindness of the local community.

Kleintjie (also known affectionately as Ballie), was admitted to False Bay Veterinary Clinic last week with a severe case of tick bite fever.

Although the practice wasn't charging Kleintjie's owner Anthony, (a resident Surfers' Corner car guard) for the pup's care, the costs of medications did need to be paid for.

And that's where the community stepped in.

Thanks to donations from locals and support from other local vets and animal shelters Kleintjie received the treatment he needed and is now well enough to head home.

"Thank you to each and every individual who shared his story, offered help and checked up on his progress. We are blown away by our community's kindness" said a Facebook post by the clinic on Monday.

Another BIG thank you must be given to TEARS Animal Rescue for their initial treatment of Kleintjie and the first blood donation, thank you for responding so quickly. False Bay Veterinary Clinic

Thank you also, to Two Oceans Veterinary Group: Glencairn, Kommetjie and Fish Hoek - for their donation of heparin when we needed it urgently, your kindness does not go unnoticed. False Bay Veterinary Clinic

We received an excess of donations, so any overflow once he is fully recovered will be used for food, tick & flea treatment for Kleintjie and Blackie to prevent them from being caught in this situation again. False Bay Veterinary Clinic

