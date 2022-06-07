From dishing out soup to job creator, how Souper Troopers changes lives
-Souper Troupers, a non-profit organisation, turns eight years old
-The NPO operates the Humanity Hub, which provides essential services to the homeless
-The organisation has been able to empower and support countless of homeless people
From handing out soup and sandwiches out of a car in the Company Gardens eight years ago, Souper Troopers has come along in helping the homeless in the Cape Town city centre. Today, they turn eight years old and have a myriad of achievements to celebrate.
From its headquarters at 82 Bree Street, it operates the Humanity Hub, which provides a comprehensive range of services to help homeless people transform their lives. This includes psychosocial support to address the holistic needs of street people.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers, about their achievements.
Humans before homeless, is how we see people. With dignity, love and respect, there is hope for those who want the change. There is a lot of love that's around to give to people not seen and not heard.Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers
While the mass unemployment experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people's lives, it's compounded Cape Town's homelessness crisis.
It's usually your family you can lean on and for those that dont have family, where do they go? Souper Troopers serves as a family space for those that have none.Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers
Hoffman believes the NPO is a catalyst for transformation in lives of the homeless.
It's a network and a hub for humans to find their way to sustainable independence while healing traumas. It's about having a better way of living that is filled with love and kindness, while celebrating our differences.Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers
Through their cast model, the organisation has been able to employ many homeless people who could become self-sustainable. But this can only thrive through the financial support of businesses and citizens.
It's about purposeful acts of kindness. Everyday I've chosen Souper Troopers because there is hope for humans on the street to find change.Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers
To support Souper Troopers, donate here https://www.soupertroopers.org/donate/
