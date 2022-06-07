Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:15
How's city prepping for urc final?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eddie Andrews
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
'Afrikaans is NOT a political tool Ryanair! Stop this nonsense'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
More shelter needed for homeless during storm
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anelle Erasmus
Today at 10:30
What happens when a medical aid MSA runs out before the year is done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jill Larkan - Head at Gtc Healthcare Consulting
Today at 11:05
Loanwords in Cape Muslim Vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
mogamat alexander
From dishing out soup to job creator, how Souper Troopers changes lives

7 June 2022 9:39 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Homeless
street people
Souper Troopers
marginalised

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers, which turns eight years old today.

-Souper Troupers, a non-profit organisation, turns eight years old

-The NPO operates the Humanity Hub, which provides essential services to the homeless

-The organisation has been able to empower and support countless of homeless people

...

Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf

From handing out soup and sandwiches out of a car in the Company Gardens eight years ago, Souper Troopers has come along in helping the homeless in the Cape Town city centre. Today, they turn eight years old and have a myriad of achievements to celebrate.

From its headquarters at 82 Bree Street, it operates the Humanity Hub, which provides a comprehensive range of services to help homeless people transform their lives. This includes psychosocial support to address the holistic needs of street people.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers, about their achievements.

Humans before homeless, is how we see people. With dignity, love and respect, there is hope for those who want the change. There is a lot of love that's around to give to people not seen and not heard.

Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers

While the mass unemployment experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people's lives, it's compounded Cape Town's homelessness crisis.

It's usually your family you can lean on and for those that dont have family, where do they go? Souper Troopers serves as a family space for those that have none.

Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers

Hoffman believes the NPO is a catalyst for transformation in lives of the homeless.

It's a network and a hub for humans to find their way to sustainable independence while healing traumas. It's about having a better way of living that is filled with love and kindness, while celebrating our differences.

Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers

Through their cast model, the organisation has been able to employ many homeless people who could become self-sustainable. But this can only thrive through the financial support of businesses and citizens.

It's about purposeful acts of kindness. Everyday I've chosen Souper Troopers because there is hope for humans on the street to find change.

Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers

To support Souper Troopers, donate here https://www.soupertroopers.org/donate/

Scroll up for the interview.




