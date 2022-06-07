Street dining and open-air shopping comes to Mitchell's Plain this Youth Day
Residents and visitors to Mitchells Plain are being promised al fresco eating experiences and open air shopping opportunities this Youth Day.
On 16 June, certain streets will be closed to vehicles and opened for pedestrians only, in order to allow vendors and traders to use the space.
The free event promises to be fun-filled with things for the whole family to enjoy, including kids activities, local cuisine, arts and crafts and local entertainment.
Many restaurants, vendors and traders are still struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic and the City is committed to doing what it can to ensure they get through this.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Smaller-sized businesses help to create and sustain jobs and at the same time they will have the area buzzing with shoppers and tourists.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Closures will take place on AZ Berman between Kerrem and Trampoline/Charloie Streets on 16 June.
The street closures will be in effect from 09:00 to 22:00. Alternate parking will be available for affected residents and vendors.
RELATED: Help shape the Cape Town you want to live and work in urges CoCT
More from Local
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders
Managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says this has a detrimental impact of healthcare services.Read More
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office bearers.Read More
Police Minister Bheki Cele gets tough on crime-ridden Khayelitsha
At least 26 people have been killed in mass shootings in the area so far this year.Read More
Ramaphosa hopes govt's employment initiatives help reduce depression among youth
The president said that he was aware that the lack of job opportunities among the youth also had a psyhological impact.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More