Street dining and open-air shopping comes to Mitchell's Plain this Youth Day

Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - agoraphobia
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shai Friedland
Today at 14:40
Entertainment with Craig Falck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Dr Tim de Maayer will be served with a warning letter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jack Bloom - Leader Of Da at Gauteng Legislature
Today at 15:40
Eastern Cape’s Thyspunt nuke power plant site a no go for now, says regulator
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
United Rugby Championship (URC) Stormers v Bulls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:05
‘Construction mafias’ are holding a key South African economic sector to ransom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane
Today at 16:33
How to pick good doctors: Why race, language and home town do matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jesse Copelyn
Today at 16:55
#An hour with Leeanda Reddy (replay)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leeandra Reddy
Today at 17:05
Phala Phala
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 17:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:45
Wonderboom is celebrating their 5 years non-stop music-making album on stage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cito (Martin Otto)
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon. 17 June 2022 1:46 PM
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the D... 17 June 2022 1:09 PM
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who wa... 17 June 2022 11:30 AM
View all Local
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office beare... 17 June 2022 8:04 AM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner. 17 June 2022 1:02 PM
Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to make dad feel special Here are seven cool things you can do this weekend in the Mother City to make the day special. 16 June 2022 5:54 PM
What is decision-making fatigue and how can we manage it? Amy MacIver spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane about decision-making fatigue and how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated... 16 June 2022 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT mayor wants capacity restrictions lifted for United Rugby Championship final Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the logistics behind this weekend's United Rugby Championship fin... 16 June 2022 4:24 PM
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties' Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its w... 15 June 2022 12:20 PM
View all Sport
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
'It's the early stages of state failure,': says journalist on Nigeria abductions Refilwe Moloto speaks to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction of Twitter user Ameerah Sufyan along... 17 June 2022 8:56 AM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
Zoning in on wind farms this Global Wind Day Speaking to Lester Kiewit, head of development at Red Rocket South Africa - Sharief Harris, said wind farms have proven to reduce... 15 June 2022 2:15 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Street dining and open-air shopping comes to Mitchell's Plain this Youth Day

7 June 2022 1:15 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Youth Day
street trading

The event is aimed at benefitting local business and trading, and giving residents an al fresco dining experience.
Image: by Discott - licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

Residents and visitors to Mitchells Plain are being promised al fresco eating experiences and open air shopping opportunities this Youth Day.

On 16 June, certain streets will be closed to vehicles and opened for pedestrians only, in order to allow vendors and traders to use the space.

The free event promises to be fun-filled with things for the whole family to enjoy, including kids activities, local cuisine, arts and crafts and local entertainment.

Many restaurants, vendors and traders are still struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic and the City is committed to doing what it can to ensure they get through this.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Smaller-sized businesses help to create and sustain jobs and at the same time they will have the area buzzing with shoppers and tourists.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Closures will take place on AZ Berman between Kerrem and Trampoline/Charloie Streets on 16 June.

The street closures will be in effect from 09:00 to 22:00. Alternate parking will be available for affected residents and vendors.

RELATED: Help shape the Cape Town you want to live and work in urges CoCT




More from Local

SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog

17 June 2022 1:46 PM

SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.

'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity

17 June 2022 1:09 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.

'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist

17 June 2022 11:30 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.

Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery

17 June 2022 10:29 AM

In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

17 June 2022 9:29 AM

Managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says this has a detrimental impact of healthcare services.

'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases

17 June 2022 8:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office bearers.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gets tough on crime-ridden Khayelitsha

17 June 2022 6:54 AM

At least 26 people have been killed in mass shootings in the area so far this year.

Ramaphosa hopes govt's employment initiatives help reduce depression among youth

17 June 2022 6:27 AM

The president said that he was aware that the lack of job opportunities among the youth also had a psyhological impact.

Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana

16 June 2022 10:29 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.

Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

16 June 2022 9:24 PM

An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show

