Street dining and open-air shopping comes to Mitchell's Plain this Youth Day

Residents and visitors to Mitchells Plain are being promised al fresco eating experiences and open air shopping opportunities this Youth Day.

On 16 June, certain streets will be closed to vehicles and opened for pedestrians only, in order to allow vendors and traders to use the space.

The free event promises to be fun-filled with things for the whole family to enjoy, including kids activities, local cuisine, arts and crafts and local entertainment.

Many restaurants, vendors and traders are still struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic and the City is committed to doing what it can to ensure they get through this. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Smaller-sized businesses help to create and sustain jobs and at the same time they will have the area buzzing with shoppers and tourists. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Closures will take place on AZ Berman between Kerrem and Trampoline/Charloie Streets on 16 June.

The street closures will be in effect from 09:00 to 22:00. Alternate parking will be available for affected residents and vendors.

