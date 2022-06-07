SIU orders businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay the state R158m
In a win against the fight against corruption, the Special Tribunal has ordered businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay back R158 million with interests in frozen property and funds belonging to Ndlovu and associates to the state.
The contracts were issued by the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) in 2020.
The tribunal also ordered the NHLS to ensure that Ndlovu and his companies be barred from doing business with the State and that Ndlovu's assets must be sold by public auction or private treaty at market price and the money returned to the NHLS.
Listen to the full clip below.
The judgment was made by the Special Tribunal where all the nineteen tenders that were issued for PPE by the National Health Laboratory Services have been set aside to the value of R172 million and, of that, mainly Mr Ndlovu and his associated companies were ordered to pay R158 million with interest.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit
This article first appeared on 702 : SIU orders businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay the state R158m
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93314736_close-up-of-gavel-and-banknote-in-courtroom.html
