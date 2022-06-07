Who is Elon Musk? His father, Errol, gives us a glimpse of his famous son
- In an exclusive interview, Errol Musk opened up about his relationship with his son, Elon
- Errol reveals his son's strict upbringing was shaped by his military experience
- While the father and son are distant, they still "care for each other"
_
Controversial, charismatic and bizarre, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, remains an elusive yet fascinating figure. Very little is known about the South African-born billionaire, who made his fortune in the high-stake world of technology and start-up companies.
But who would know Musk better than his own father, 76-year-old Errol Musk. While much has been speculated about their fraught and fragile relationship, it seems the two still have some connection.
Errol, a retired property developer and engineer, still has South Africa as his roots and lives in Langebaan in the Western Cape.
In an exclusive interview with journalist Graeme Raubenheimer, Errol gave some insight into his famous son's personality and childhood, growing up in apartheid South Africa.
He knows he has a story to share. We wanted to explore the relationship between father and son and it doesn't look like they're all that estranged.Graeme Raubenheimer, journalist
There remains a cloud of uncertainty over Elon's experiences at Pretoria Boys high school. While several media reports have revealed that Musk was bullied at the school, it seems this was not the case.
We wanted to put to bed the claims that Elon was bullied at high school. Errol emphatically said no. But we do get some light on another incident at a Bryanston school, where Elon took a tumble down a flight of stairs and hurt himself.Graeme Raubenheimer, journalist
Elon was pushed by a fellow learner and was severely injured and hospitalised. According to Errol, the incident was apparently sparked by a verbal insult Elon had hurled at the boy over his father's suicide. Often considered outspoken and outrageous, Raubenheimer said this incident gives some glimpse into his character.
Errol cut a patriarchal figure in the Musk family and raised his Elon and his brother Kimbal with an authoritarian parenting style. Errol's approach was influenced by his destitute upbringing, as a refugee child after the second World War. After fleeing to South Africa, Errol was required to serve in the military, which shaped his world view. Errol has described himself a "strict father" who laid down the law.
There's no 'I love yous' between the men, only with his daughters. But there are some soft moments.Graeme Raubenheimer, journalist
When Elon was 14 years old, he gave his father a cassette tape of Louis Armstrong as a birthday gift. Errol recalls his son being "mesmerised" by Armstrong's famous song What a Wonderful World, which revealed a different side of his personality. Errol said the exchange revealed Elon's "caring, concerned sensitivity to the world around us".
Listen to the clip for more.
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2021/03/09/23/49/elon-6083103_960_720.jpg
