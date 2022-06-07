GDP back to pre-pandemic levels after two years
According to recent information from Statistics SA, South Africa’s GDP has gone back to pre-pandemic levels after two years of lockdown.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Statistician-General SA Risenga Maluleka about the GDP for the first quarter of 2022.
According to Maluleka the economy has grown by 1.9% in the first quarter with the biggest contributor to the growth being manufacturing, followed by trade and finance.
We see that our real GDP is sitting at R1.153 trillion and that is almost the same level as where we were by the fourth quarter 2018 which was about the highest we had.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General
On the negative side, mining and constructing sectors have both contracted in this quarter.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88020672_gross-domestic-product-gdp-of-south-africa-concept-3d-rendering-isolated-on-white-background.html?vti=mziurj4pi1iawts4it-1-3
More from Local
How can we prevent grooming of adolescents and teen pregnancy?
Wasanga Mehana spoke to LoveLife Trust's Thabiso Mokoena about youth day, sex education and healthcare for adolescents.Read More
CT International Airport's best in Africa award, a win for WC's safety profile
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger about Cape Town International Airport feat of being named the 2022 Best Airport in Africa award.Read More
More wet woes for Cape Town
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the flood situation in the city.Read More
More adverse weather conditions expected in Cape Town
The City of Cape Town is urging those who were badly affected by the recent floods to take extra precautions in the coming days.Read More
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders
Managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says this has a detrimental impact of healthcare services.Read More