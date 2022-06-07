Streaming issues? Report here
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay

7 June 2022 2:31 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
work life balance
4 day work week trial

What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.
© fizkes/123rf.com

Sounds great doesn't it?

Working four days a week instead of five and receiving a full five-day week salary.

But that's not exactly what the 4-day-working week trial currently underway in the UK means for staff.

They're working one less day, yes, but on the proviso, they can maintain 100% productivity.

70 companies, including a fish and chip shop, are taking part in the 6-month pilot program which aims to study the impact of shorter working hours on businesses’ productivity.

It also seeks to establish the impact on the well-being of workers, and the environment.

The trial is a collaboration between several of the UK's top universities and the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, whose motto is "Building a world where we work to live, rather than live to work."

Check out the campaign's explainer video below:

Click below to listen to economist Juliet Schor make the case for a 4-day work week:




