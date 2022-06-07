4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
Sounds great doesn't it?
Working four days a week instead of five and receiving a full five-day week salary.
But that's not exactly what the 4-day-working week trial currently underway in the UK means for staff.
They're working one less day, yes, but on the proviso, they can maintain 100% productivity.
70 companies, including a fish and chip shop, are taking part in the 6-month pilot program which aims to study the impact of shorter working hours on businesses’ productivity.
It also seeks to establish the impact on the well-being of workers, and the environment.
The trial is a collaboration between several of the UK's top universities and the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, whose motto is "Building a world where we work to live, rather than live to work."
Check out the campaign's explainer video below:
Numerous studies have shown that productivity increases with a 4-day work week and many reported a much healthier work life balance.
I want Wales to be a world leader in worker's rights, it's time for a 4-day work week trial in🏴 https://t.co/g6xgGWC5JC
Click below to listen to economist Juliet Schor make the case for a 4-day work week:
