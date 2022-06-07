Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'

7 June 2022 3:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Dawie Roodt
Discovery
The Efficient Group
privatisation
Discovery Insure
Discovery Fire Force

Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group.

Johannesburg is getting a Discovery-owned firefighting service.

“Fire Force” is available primarily to Discovery Insure clients across most of Johannesburg.

It has two fully equipped, branded fire engines and numerous rapid response support vehicles.

The rich man lives (or gets his fire put out) and the poor woman dies. © z1b/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group.

Roodt says the government is privatising wherever it is failing to govern effectively.

The state sells its assets to the private sector. So much has been privatised in South Africa. Typically, a characteristic of a right-wing government and in the case of the ANC, [because of] the horrible quality of leadership, incompetence, and corruption – they’ve privatised just about everything in South Africa!

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group

The police have been privatised! There are three times as many private sector security people as police. Most postal services are provided by the private sector! The private sector is involved in education, health services…

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group

The good thing about having an incompetent government is that they can’t implement a bad idea, which is why I don’t think the NHI is going to become a reality. Unfortunately, we still have to pay all those high taxes to the state for all those services they’re not providing.

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group



