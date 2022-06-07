'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'
Johannesburg is getting a Discovery-owned firefighting service.
“Fire Force” is available primarily to Discovery Insure clients across most of Johannesburg.
It has two fully equipped, branded fire engines and numerous rapid response support vehicles.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group.
Roodt says the government is privatising wherever it is failing to govern effectively.
The state sells its assets to the private sector. So much has been privatised in South Africa. Typically, a characteristic of a right-wing government and in the case of the ANC, [because of] the horrible quality of leadership, incompetence, and corruption – they’ve privatised just about everything in South Africa!Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group
The police have been privatised! There are three times as many private sector security people as police. Most postal services are provided by the private sector! The private sector is involved in education, health services…Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group
The good thing about having an incompetent government is that they can’t implement a bad idea, which is why I don’t think the NHI is going to become a reality. Unfortunately, we still have to pay all those high taxes to the state for all those services they’re not providing.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group
