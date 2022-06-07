'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'





Johannesburg is getting a Discovery-owned firefighting service.

“Fire Force” is available primarily to Discovery Insure clients across most of Johannesburg.

It has two fully equipped, branded fire engines and numerous rapid response support vehicles.

The rich man lives (or gets his fire put out) and the poor woman dies. © z1b/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group.

Roodt says the government is privatising wherever it is failing to govern effectively.

The state sells its assets to the private sector. So much has been privatised in South Africa. Typically, a characteristic of a right-wing government and in the case of the ANC, [because of] the horrible quality of leadership, incompetence, and corruption – they’ve privatised just about everything in South Africa! Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group

The police have been privatised! There are three times as many private sector security people as police. Most postal services are provided by the private sector! The private sector is involved in education, health services… Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group