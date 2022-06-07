Streaming issues? Report here
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen

7 June 2022 3:06 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Crime
Murder

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats.
  • Crime stats for the Western Cape have been released
  • In some hotspots, the murder rate has gone down but in the province overall murder rate has increased
  • Calls are being made for new National Minister of Police
Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

The crime stats for the Western Cape paint a grim picture. Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister Reagan Allen expresses some of his views on the matter.

The Law Enforcement Advancement Programme is in 13 hotspot areas, and in 8 of those hotspot areas we have actually seen a decrease in murder. However, it does paint a grim picture if you look at the entire province.

Reagan Allen - WC Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Allen had a briefing with WC Police Commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile, detailing the Western Cape government's point of view.

He has asked for South African Police Services (SAPS) to be devolved to the Western Cape government.

Minister Allen also reiterated the call for a new National Minister of Police.

We want the National Minister at this stage, to ultimately pack up his bags. I think, this is a long time coming, it has been consistently shown each and every time, and from a national level we need a new National Minister for Police.

Reagan Allen - WC Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Scroll up to listen to the interview in the audio clip above for more.




7 June 2022 3:06 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Crime
Murder

