Ladles of Love plans to go big for Mandela Day

7 June 2022 4:59 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Hunger
Mandela Day
Charity
ladles of love
Non-Profit Organisation

Ray White speaks to Ladles of Love founder, Danny Diliberto, about the organisation fighting hunger in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Hunger is one of the biggest problems faced by South Africans every day, especially with high poverty rates in the country.

Ladles of Love is a local Non-Profit Organisation that was started in the Western Cape and is dedicated to feeding thousands of people on a daily basis. It will now be extending its charitable hand to Gauteng.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisation founder Danny Diliberto says the organisation initially supplied food to four soup kitchens across the Cape but has now grown to over 130, with 16 currently being supplied to in Gauteng, feeding 30,000 people a day.

Ladles of Love will be hosting a special Mandela Day initiative where it will build a mosaic out of donated food cans in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Our goal is to build the biggest flag mosaic out of food cans. So, we're asking people to go online and sponsor the cans. They can sponsor a minimum of five cans for R100, or sponsor as many cans as you want... in total, we need about 100,000 cans, which are then going to be distributed through our beneficiaries.

Danny Diliberto, founder - Ladles of Love

Diliberto says anyone looking to donate to the organisation or find out more about the initiative can visit its website here.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Ladles of Love plans to go big for Mandela Day




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

