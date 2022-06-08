Auction offers a rare opportunity to own something from Irma Stern





Fine art auctioneers Strauss & Co hosts an auction of world-renowned South African artist Irma Stern on Wednesday.

Hundred and forty works from the Irma Stern Trust Collection spanning her entire career go on sale, featuring rare paintings, drawings, prints, books, and a stoneware piece.

Stern’s artworks fetch millions and are sought-after as alternative investments the world over.

© jscolman/123rf.com

RELATED: Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage

An Irma Stern collection, showcasing a lesser-known part of her long career, is on display at the Sanlam Art Gallery at the Sanlam Head Office in Bellville.

The exhibition is free, and anyone can view it on weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Kirsty Colledge, head of the art department at Strauss & Co in Cape Town (scroll up to listen).

The most anyone has ever paid for an Irma Stern… is well over R30 million… Kirsty Colledge, Strauss & Co

We have 140 works by Irma Stern on auction, ranging from R8000 to R8-million… The auction includes 124 artworks from the Irma Stern Trust collection… A rare opportunity to own something from the artist’s estate… Kirsty Colledge, Strauss & Co

RELATED: Get 200+ quality modern art books from the Guggenheim Museum, at no cost