How is Comair's grounding affecting domestic travellers?
With Comair announcing that all flights would be grounded, domestic travellers are facing the frustration of trying to find alternatives.
John Maytham spoke to Business Insider SA’s Luke Daniel about the effect that this sudden cancellation is having on travellers.
Comair accounted for around 40% of domestic flights, so the grounding of flights has resulted in a significant increase in demand for alternatives.
You have a lot of passengers who either had already booked with Comair’s Kulula or British Airways, or who were looking to book with them who now can’t.Luke Daniel, Journalist at Business Insider SA
Those who purchased tickets in advance may find themselves in a situation where they have paid for a flight in a month's time and have no idea whether it will take off.
In these cases, it can become expensive for travellers who have to book tickets for alternative flights without receiving a refund for their existing ticket.
Daniel says that it may not just be a question of when Comair’s flights will take to the skies again, but also of if they will at all.
I don’t think it can be understated how bad their financial predicament actually is, I mean there are murmurs of liquidation that are being reported if they don't find the money in time.Luke Daniel, Journalist at Business Insider SA
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/iflykulula/photos/10158671530203495
