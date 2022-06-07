



JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday turned down former president Jacob Zuma's request to prosecute advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma's legal team approached the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to have Downer prosecuted, alleging that he's biased against the former president.

Zuma has been trying to have Downer removed from representing the State in his arms deal trial.

The NPA's Mthunzi Mhaga said they were fully behind Downer.

"These allegations or charges are baseless and there is no merit in any possible private prosecution. We consider this an abuse of the private prosecution process."

The allegations at the heart of the case against Zuma and his co-accused, Thales, find their genesis in a dodgy multi-billion rand arms deal struck with the latter in the 1990s.

They include that Zuma received an annual kickback of R500,000 through his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, in exchange for shielding Thales from investigations.

Shaik was charged with corruption in 2003 and found guilty in 2005, following which the State went after Zuma and Thales.

Their case wound up being struck from the roll the following year, though, after a series of delays. In 2007, it was reinstated but then in 2009 – and in the wake of the spy tapes saga - the NPA withdrew the charges.

In 2017, however, the SCA overturned that decision. And in 2018, then-National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams announced that the case was again being reinstated and Zuma and Thales were again summoned to court.

The case is now due back in court on 1 August.

Additional reporting by Bernadette Wicks.

This article first appeared on EWN : NPA turns down Zuma's request to prosecute Downer