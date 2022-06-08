[VIDEO & PICS] Oh my pod! Dolphins and whales spotted frolicking in False Bay





It's been a busy 24 hours in the waters off Cape Town's Southern Peninsula.

Several lucky sea watchers spotted a playful pod of dolphins and two humpback whales on Monday.

Local resident Guy Bloch, who was able to catch these stunning images of the dolphins told Cape Talk, "I wondered why the traffic had slowed down, and it was because everyone had stopped to watch them.

Guy also managed to capture this video of the pod off Clovelly Beach in Fishhoek.

Meanwhile (or meanWHALE_) _the Simons Town Boat company had an eventful day out on the water.

They reported two humpback whales circling their boat for 40 minutes on Monday.

They also had a surprise visitor on board, in the form of a Cape Clawless otter.

Apparently, the little critter was looking for a spot of food, and took a bite of one of the crew members!

Luckily he escaped with no more than a nip to the foot.

