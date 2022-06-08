Cape Town tourist hotspots bag nominations for 2022 World Travel Awards





- The World Travel Awards have been going for almost 30 years and celebrate excellence in the tourism and hospitality sectors

- Several Cape Town hotels and hotspots are nominated in the Africa category this year

Three of Cape Town's leading attractions are in the running to be named Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction 2022.

Robben Island, Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront have all beed nominated for the 2022 World Travel Awards.

The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The entrance of the Nelson Mandela Gateway to Robben Island at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/Eyewitness News

Table Mountain's nomination comes off the back of its three consecutive wins in the same category since 2019.

It's also up for the Africa’s Responsible Tourism Award.

In 2021, Cape Town International picked up the award for Africa's Leading Airport while the One & Only Cape Town was named Africa's leading resort.

