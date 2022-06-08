EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones





iPhone users know the struggle; the battery dies, and everyone in the office has a Samsung.

Eish.

Well, that is set to change.

A USB-C charger. © cronislaw/123rf.com

The European Union will soon require all smartphones to use a USB-C port for charging.

The new rule comes into effect in September 2024 for all smartphones sold in the EU.

Zain Johnson interviewed Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband (scroll up to listen).

The idea is that Apple needs to use the plug that everybody else is using… Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband