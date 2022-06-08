EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
iPhone users know the struggle; the battery dies, and everyone in the office has a Samsung.
Eish.
Well, that is set to change.
The European Union will soon require all smartphones to use a USB-C port for charging.
The new rule comes into effect in September 2024 for all smartphones sold in the EU.
Zain Johnson interviewed Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband (scroll up to listen).
The idea is that Apple needs to use the plug that everybody else is using…Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband
We’ve seen so many issues with USB and bad cables… We’ll see. It sounds like a good thing… A first good step to ensure everybody's charges can work anywhere.Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140003636_usb-type-c-connector-with-a-grey-cable-being-held-in-hand-shallow-depth-of-field-.html?vti=m9smt6y0zhtdr9se51-1-5
More from Business
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
Last week Comair which is an operator of British Airways and the domestic low-cost airline- Kulula grounded flights citing financial difficulties.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal use.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.Read More
Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux
Zain Johnson speaks to Artscape Theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, on their mission to showcase young talent during Youth Month.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios
John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language
Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA, Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, about how this will benefit the deaf community.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
More from World
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames
Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser.Read More
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal use.Read More
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S
John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York.Read More
United Airlines begins tri-weekly year-round flights from CPT to NY
No longer just a summer fling, United Airlines begins tri-weekly year-round flights from Cape Town and New York.Read More
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.Read More
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas.Read More
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest
A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.Read More
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington...
Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee.Read More
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK
The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa.Read More