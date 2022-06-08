'Castle of Good Hope's symbolism can heal SA'
Conversations relating to South Africa's history and its artefacts can oftentimes be the order of the day at braais and dinner tables , among other social settings.
Such engagements make reference to notable objects and symbols centered around the country's past - including colonial figures.
According to the chief executive officer of the Castle Control Board Calvyn Gilfellan, the Castle of Good Hope is one such cultural monument that the Mother City boasts.
He added that it was an iconic tourist attraction.
The Castle of Good Hope is one of the country's oldest colonial buildings and a distinct marker of history.
This, according to Gilfellan, is why it is such an important monument.
He added that it was a go-to artefact for Cape Town visitors - both locally and internationally.
Gilfellan said the building represented a symbol of armed colonial conquest and legacy.
He encouraged people to pay the Castle of Good Hope a visit to experience both the visual and oral exploration of one of the country's darkest periods.
You can be totally objective, totally be independent. There must be room for interpretation but I'm saying, for me, it's to put the canvas there and if a Xhosa child comes there, or a Khoi child, or a Afrikaner child comes there all the options must be thrown on the table for themCalvyn Gilfellan, CEO - Castle Control Board
Gilfellan, however, cautioned against the revisionism and glamourisation of the castle's historical legacy.
He further emphasised how education on the building, through visits, could help turn a difficult symbol into an inclusive healing experience.
The Castle is a symbol of armed colonial oppression... let's come to the symbol and reflect... for me, this is how I position this Castle as a gravestone of armed colonial conquest but do you break graves down?Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO - Castle Control Board
Listen to the full interview above to find out more about the importance of the monument's legacy.
More from Lifestyle
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.Read More
Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux
Zain Johnson speaks to Artscape Theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, on their mission to showcase young talent during Youth Month.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios
John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language
Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA, Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, about how this will benefit the deaf community.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More