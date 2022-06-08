'Castle of Good Hope's symbolism can heal SA'





Conversations relating to South Africa's history and its artefacts can oftentimes be the order of the day at braais and dinner tables , among other social settings.

Such engagements make reference to notable objects and symbols centered around the country's past - including colonial figures.

According to the chief executive officer of the Castle Control Board Calvyn Gilfellan, the Castle of Good Hope is one such cultural monument that the Mother City boasts.

He added that it was an iconic tourist attraction.

The Castle of Good Hope is one of the country's oldest colonial buildings and a distinct marker of history.

This, according to Gilfellan, is why it is such an important monument.

He added that it was a go-to artefact for Cape Town visitors - both locally and internationally.

Gilfellan said the building represented a symbol of armed colonial conquest and legacy.

He encouraged people to pay the Castle of Good Hope a visit to experience both the visual and oral exploration of one of the country's darkest periods.

You can be totally objective, totally be independent. There must be room for interpretation but I'm saying, for me, it's to put the canvas there and if a Xhosa child comes there, or a Khoi child, or a Afrikaner child comes there all the options must be thrown on the table for them Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO - Castle Control Board

Gilfellan, however, cautioned against the revisionism and glamourisation of the castle's historical legacy.

He further emphasised how education on the building, through visits, could help turn a difficult symbol into an inclusive healing experience.

The Castle is a symbol of armed colonial oppression... let's come to the symbol and reflect... for me, this is how I position this Castle as a gravestone of armed colonial conquest but do you break graves down? Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO - Castle Control Board

