WC school for blind pupils starts very own radio station
- Pupils are live every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm.
- The initiative seeks to empower blind pupils.
- The online radio station has boosted the confidence of pupils.
The Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired have started their very own radio station. The school, which is situated in Worcester, seeks to educate and also empower blind and visually impaired pupils to become broadcasters one day.
Quinten Pendle, who is the school's music teacher, says the pupils are taught proper microphone etiquette, the basic handling of a studio and also how to conduct radio interviews and so much more.
From personal experience, I know that when you're blind you have to work extra hard to be appointed in the same job as your sighted peers, and that your choices of jobs are more limited than those with normal sight.Quinten Pendle - Music teacher at Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired.
Many of the pupils come from a background of poverty, and Quinten, along with all he teaches them, can see that learning the basics about radio has really helped their self-esteem and confidence grow.
