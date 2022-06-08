Servest aims to employ 50% of its workforce from SA's youth
Youth unemployment in South Africa stands at almost 65%, with the country's youth sometimes forced to choose between having a meal and looking for a job. However, help may soon be on the way for those under the age of 35.
Zain Johnson interviews MelanieAnn Bauer, Servest's acting Human Resources director, on how the facilities management company has changed its recruitment policies to give preference to the youth.
According to the World Bank, 60% of South Africa's citizens are under the age of 25 and with this in mind, Servest has decided to change its policies in response to the growing need to upskill South Africa's largely young population.
Bauer adds that other reasons include the benefit of investing in a succession plan by hiring youth in lower-level positions and gradually growing their responsibilities in the organisation.
Preferentially we employ colleagues that are within the youth, we give preference to the youth over colleagues that are over the age of 35.MelanieAnn Bauer, Acting Human Resources director - Servest
This includes a cleaner, a security guard, a chef and so forth. Really this is the lower-end of penetration's into the market.MelanieAnn Bauer, Acting Human Resources director - Servest
Bauer says that Servest employs well over 18,000 people and a quarter of them are youth aged between 18 and 29.
She adds that they are looking at increasing their youth employment target towards the 50% mark.
The stretch target is 50% but it will take quite a lot of work because with youth it does come with its own complexities in terms of the dynamics that come with hiring a younger workforce.MelanieAnn Bauer, Acting Human Resources director - Servest
