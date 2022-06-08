CoCT's 'lofty' plan to ease traffic: SA's first 'sky circle' for Hanover Park





A four-year project to build an elevated traffic circle, the first of its kind in South Africa, gets underway in Hanover Park next month.

The 'sky circle' will be used exclusively by the MyCiTi buses and promises to benefit MyCiTi users by reducing the traveling time to their destinations.

By separating the MyCiTi buses from general traffic, the City will ensure the service operates optimally between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and Wynberg and Claremont without being delayed by the traffic or congestion at the ground level of the intersection. City of Cape Town

The City adds that the project will create considerable job opportunities too.

About R15 million will be spent on temporary work opportunities for residents who are registered on the local jobseekers database; as well as R15 million for local subcontractors to provide goods and services to the main contractor for this project. City of Cape Town

The free-standing circle will be just over 6 metres above the ground, at the intersection of Govan Mbeki Road and Jan Smuts Drive.

Work on the project gets under way next month and is expected to take 44 months to complete.

