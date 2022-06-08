



Mark Gevisser who is a journalist and author responds to Clement Manyathela on the legacy of Thabo Mbeki's tenure as head of state.

Gevisser said despite his ethical leadership style with grand ideas, Mbeki went terribly wrong on his HIV/AIDS policy approach.

Whatever the faults, there was at least an ethic to leadership. There was a sense of public commitment which Mbeki had, even on AIDS which I would be one of the first people to say how terribly wrong his AIDS policy was, but he believed it was the right thing for the country. Mark Gevisser, Journalist and Author.

Asked about the leadership style of former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, Gevisser said Mbeki's leadership was better.

In the Zuma years, we had what we called a kleptocracy leadership. We had a government [whose] job was to steal from us and now with Ramaphosa, we might not have that anymore, but we have a presidency that is somewhat depleted and tired that doesn’t have any ideas the way the Mbeki era had its ideas. Mark Gevisser, Journalist and Author.

Listen to the full interview...

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Thabo Mbeki's leadership was idealistic and flawed'