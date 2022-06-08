United Airlines begins tri-weekly year-round flights from CPT to NY
- Previously United's Cape Town to New York service was limited to the summer season - United's sales head Bob Schumacher says the move signals the carrier's confidence in the local tourism and business sector
The first tri-weekly, year-round Cape Town to New York United Airlines flight has hit the skies, signaling the start of a new era for the carrier in South Africa.
From Monday, the service began offering passengers three flights a week from the Mother City to Newark/New York
United first launched seasonal flights from Cape Town in December 2019, but was forced to cancel services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The nonstop flights will operate year-round and will more conveniently connect Cape Town to over 85 US cities.
The airline's Bob Schumacher says, " we came back in December and saw that this place was ready to take off."
This isn't something we're going to flirt with seasonally, we're going to be here year-round.Bob Schumacher, Director UK, Ireland, Israel & Off-line Sales - United Airlines
We'll be operating Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays Westbound.Bob Schumacher, Director UK, Ireland, Israel & Off-line Sales - United Airlines
We have a great link Airlink too, and 40-odd destinations of theirs are connectable too from this service.Bob Schumacher, Director UK, Ireland, Israel & Off-line Sales - United Airlines
