United Airlines begins tri-weekly year-round flights from CPT to NY

© moovstock/123rf.com

The first tri-weekly, year-round Cape Town to New York United Airlines flight has hit the skies, signaling the start of a new era for the carrier in South Africa.

From Monday, the service began offering passengers three flights a week from the Mother City to Newark/New York

United first launched seasonal flights from Cape Town in December 2019, but was forced to cancel services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nonstop flights will operate year-round and will more conveniently connect Cape Town to over 85 US cities.

The airline's Bob Schumacher says, " we came back in December and saw that this place was ready to take off."

This isn't something we're going to flirt with seasonally, we're going to be here year-round. Bob Schumacher, Director UK, Ireland, Israel & Off-line Sales - United Airlines

We'll be operating Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays Westbound. Bob Schumacher, Director UK, Ireland, Israel & Off-line Sales - United Airlines

We have a great link Airlink too, and 40-odd destinations of theirs are connectable too from this service. Bob Schumacher, Director UK, Ireland, Israel & Off-line Sales - United Airlines

