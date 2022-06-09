SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar?





Russian Grand Prix has not been replaced this year

Deal between F1 hosts Kyalami, near Johannesburg, close to being complete

F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali set to travel next week to South Africa.

Image copyright: eugenesergeev/123rf.com

Motorsport Journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, shared some of his views on whether Africa will be F1's next destination.

Unfortunately, I can't see it happening unless something drastic happens. It does seem a closer possibility at the moment though. I can confirm from a very good source that the CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali will be in South Africa next week, in ongoing talks to try and find a way of getting Formula 1 Grand Prix to South Africa, specifically Kyalami. Hendrik Verwoerd - Motorsport Journalist

The last time an F1 race took place in Africa or South Africa specifically, was in 1993, almost 30 years ago.

Formula 1 wants to be known as a world championship, and if you a world championship and there is one large continent on planet earth that you are not racing on then you are not really a world championship, are you? Hendrik Verwoerd - Motorsport Journalist

F1 electric car races are heading to South African shores in 2023. This event could act as a dress rehearsal for future F1 events in the country.

Money seems to be the biggest factor that could stop us from hosting another F1 Grand Prix.

Listen to the audio clip above for more.