SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar?
- Russian Grand Prix has not been replaced this year
- Deal between F1 hosts Kyalami, near Johannesburg, close to being complete
- F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali set to travel next week to South Africa.
Motorsport Journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, shared some of his views on whether Africa will be F1's next destination.
Unfortunately, I can't see it happening unless something drastic happens. It does seem a closer possibility at the moment though. I can confirm from a very good source that the CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali will be in South Africa next week, in ongoing talks to try and find a way of getting Formula 1 Grand Prix to South Africa, specifically Kyalami.Hendrik Verwoerd - Motorsport Journalist
The last time an F1 race took place in Africa or South Africa specifically, was in 1993, almost 30 years ago.
Formula 1 wants to be known as a world championship, and if you a world championship and there is one large continent on planet earth that you are not racing on then you are not really a world championship, are you?Hendrik Verwoerd - Motorsport Journalist
F1 electric car races are heading to South African shores in 2023. This event could act as a dress rehearsal for future F1 events in the country.
Money seems to be the biggest factor that could stop us from hosting another F1 Grand Prix.
