Did SA's criminalisation of spreading fake COVID news work?
During the pandemic, the spread of fake news or misinformation was declared an offence under the Disaster Management Act.
Zain Johnson spoke to human rights lawyer, Tanveer Jeewa, about the spread of fake news during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The problem with the spread of fake news, especially during the pandemic when everyone was on edge, is that this sensational information spreads very quickly and causes more panic.
The whole point of why people try to actively deter posting of fake news is because it catches fire so quickly.Tanveer Jeewa, Human rights lawyer
Unfortunately, finding the original source of false information online can be extremely difficult because of anonymous posting and fake accounts.
It is so important when seeing something online, especially if it is information that seems sensational or creates a panic response, to verify the information before spreading it.
According to Jeewa, one great source for verifying or reporting false information is a website called real411, which can be used to check the information you’re receiving.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
