You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield
You’ve got to be a cold-hearted person to not support the idea of a basic income grant. You do, however, also need your head examined if you think it’s affordable. A great South African contradiction…Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Unemployment, poverty, and inequality in South Africa are extreme and, seemingly, a permanent feature of the economy.
“People are hungry and their kids at risk,” says the Black Sash, one organisation lobbying the government to introduce a permanent basic income grant.
“Find the money,” it says.
RELATED: 'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money'
More than 60% of people in South Africa live on less than R1,000 a month, according to Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.
Nevertheless, she argues, South Africa cannot afford such a grant.
Bernstein says the introduction of a basic income grant will cause South Africa’s considerable debt burden to increase by between R200 billion and R300 billion per year, leading to slower growth and fewer jobs.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Bernstein.
Most proponents of BIG don’t consider the impact on the rest of the economy and the financial markets if South Africa were to suddenly raise its debt by hundreds of millions… Yes, poor people will have more money, but the net impact could lead us deeper into a fiscal crisis, and even a financial crisis.Anne Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
It’s not a net gain if you give that money to poorer people. Since 2008, government debt has risen from 20% of GDP to about 70%, a rise among the steepest in the world. Our debt servicing cost exceeds spending on education and health…Anne Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
Click here for more from Bruce Whitfield - and business news from around the web.
South Africa spends too much time compensating the poor for their exclusion, rather than making the hard choices for fast growth and more labour intensity. There is no silver bullet… To go down that route will be a reckless gamble with South Africa’s future.Anne Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74323863_hand-writing-basic-income-with-marker-concept-background.html?vti=oez5i2bbxx2vfv96od-1-19
More from Business
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
Last week Comair which is an operator of British Airways and the domestic low-cost airline- Kulula grounded flights citing financial difficulties.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal use.Read More
More from Opinion
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle Long Covid
Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, are neurological and psychological.Read More
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen
John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen.Read More
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?
Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week.Read More
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.Read More
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group.Read More
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.Read More
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too
Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.Read More