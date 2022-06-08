MONDE NDLOVU: What derails critical mass of black managers in private sector?





When King Shaka’s mother Queen Nandi passed away he instructed the nation to mourn per the Zulu custom, but he included the inactivity of the local economy. After months of growing drought and suffering in the nation, a bold man from the clan of Biyela decided to engage the King about the developing situation on the ground. He asked the King: will the people die because of the death of the nation's parent?

The mourning had devasted the land. Applying Biyela’s boldness to confront the King for devastating the land through protracted mourning and devastating the local economy, the South African socio-economic environment needs a “Biyela” moment of confrontation. We are therefore asking the question, what is a critical mass? And why is it important in our macro and micro environments?

A critical mass in simple terms is the minimum size or amount needed to propel a process or system forward, without any further intervention. When we pay attention to the damage caused by both colonialism and apartheid, which succeeded in their mandate to desecrate black people, a critical mass of black people is needed in every sphere of economic activity to unleash the potential of the country. Not reaching critical mass at all levels will harm all efforts to resuscitate the dilapidating economy.

Take a closer look at the levers of GDP: finance -24%, personal services -17%, trade -13%, manufacturing -13%, government -9%, mining -8%, transport -7%, electricity, gas and water -3%, agriculture -3% and construction -3%. These levers tell an interesting story of how the economy is actually structured from a GDP perspective. Finance as the biggest industry needs to play a greater role in leading the efforts of creating a critical mass of black ownership and black management control. The tenets of transformation have been left in the realm of persuasion and engagement but have not significantly moved into the arena of punitive measures. As reflected upon by economist Duma Gqubule, there is a lot of side-stepping in measuring true transformation and companies today have found ways on passing the broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) exam easily. Discrepancies remain in reporting accurate black ownership in annual reports and B-BBEE Certificates. These discrepancies need speedy attention, for it derails the agenda of reaching critical mass ownership.

In the early 1999s the Black Management Forum (BMF) developed a model that would guide the thinking about the critical mass. Embedded in the Basotho hat model of 1993 lies the notion of developing black management and advocating for its upward mobility. The Basotho hat model, which uses the Patterson grading system, envisaged clear targets that would afford the economic system to reach critical mass. The model also focuses on the economic system to develop management capacity, focus on skills development and unearth the prevailing organisational cultures that were characterised by racism, underdevelopment, tokenism and blatant discrimination. The BMF targeted established corporates as primary candidates for transformation and black people as secondary beneficiaries of transformation. The BMF had the following targets for reaching critical mass of black managers: junior management -50%, middle management -40%, senior management -30%, executive directors 20%, and non-executives at 30%. The current numbers for the private sector according to the 21st Employment Equity Commission Report are as follows: junior management -54.5%, middle management -31.4%, senior management -18%, and top management -12.7%. The report also exposes that whites and Indians are geared up for promotion, recruitment, and training more than black Africans. The question, therefore, remains: what is holding back the private sector from reaching a critical mass of black people in management?

It is pleasing to see that Parliament has given the green light for the EE Amendment Bill to proceed. This includes the minister of employment and labour will be given powers to set sector targets for employment equity. This may result in detractors questioning the need for sector targets to be set. This is a progressive move because government needs to be decisive in ensuring that the country reaches critical mass in the economy. It is also imperative to note that employment equity can be implemented without black management control. Management control is about executive power and voting rights at board level. The few black managers at executive level in the private sector are a clear indication that management control is well understood by those in power, and they do not wish to hand over that power to black managers. These sector targets need to follow the BMF critical mass targets and ensure that black managers begin to exercise greater executive powers and control entities.

Management control is therefore the beginning of corporate transformation, for transformation has more layers that include changing the organisational culture, its corporate values, organisational processes that need to adapt to the new economic order that is led by black managers.

The critical mass concept needs a “Biyela” moment, where we take the bull by its horns and clearly demand that black managers control organisations and live up to the aspirations of black people by using business as an important lever for socioeconomic development. This is a noble task, a dignified agenda, a daunting objective, that needs sober-minded leaders who inspire confidence and uphold the highest ideals of our democracy.

Monde Ndlovu is head of advocacy and thought-leadership at the Black Management Forum.

This article first appeared on EWN : MONDE NDLOVU: What derails critical mass of black managers in private sector?