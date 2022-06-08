Phillipi man rescues dog from dump, pledges his all to pay her vet bills





Not all heroes wear capes.

Some are just ordinary South Africans, trying to make ends meet, while also serving out bucketloads of kindness.

Zola Mceka is one such hero. The Phillipi resident recently came across a pup in a dumpsite and after winning the shy stray's trust he began sharing his food with her.

When he released she needed medical help, Zola took the puppy to Animal Welfare Society and pledged to give whatever he could be pay for the life-saving treatment she needed.

His commitment to saving her life is priceless and no matter what we said he was adamant that he wanted to contribute towards the cost of her rehabilitation – even if that meant he had to do without said the organisation in Facebook post.

Zola who lives a hand-to-mouth existence has pledged R20 a week towards her care bill. Animal Welfare Society

A Facebook post of the AWS's page has seen hundreds of people, touched by the story, offering to contribute to Amari's treatment costs.

The society has asked anyone who wishes to make a donation to do so here or via its website awscape.org.za

The timid doggie has been given the name 'Amari', meaning strength.

